Canadian curlers down 4-time Olympic medallists to win World Cup mixed doubles

Young Canadian duo Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott defeated Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Thomas Ulsrud 7-5 to claim the mixed doubles title on Sunday in the third leg of the curling World Cup.

The pair from Manitoba beat four Olympic medallists en route to their championship.

"It means everything," Lott said from Jonkoping, Sweden. "We've been in a couple of tough finals, we lost the National final in Canada and then we lost the Canad Inns this year.

"So to finally come through in that final it was huge especially being at an international event representing Canada."

Sahaidak, 19, and Lott, 23, take home $10,000 US in prize money — to go along with their $3,250 earned in round robin — and booked a spot in Beijing's inaugural Grand Final in May.

'Too little too late' for Norwegians

Down 4-0, Norway rallied for two points in the fourth, then stole two to level the score at 5-5 heading into the eighth and final end.

Skaslien wrecked on a guard on her final draw, giving Canada the victory and the Curling World Cup leg three title, 7-5.

"It was a good game," said Ulsrud. "I thought we played pretty well in the beginning, but it didn't show on the scoreboards.

"Too little too late is the quote for this game. We were down 4-0 and came back and it was close."

Canada also took the title in the men's final, with Matt Dunstone edging Niklas Edin of Sweden 5-4.

Dunstone scored a single in the eighth end to seal the victory after Edin had rallied to tie the game with a deuce in the sixth.