Kerri Einarson advances to Canada Cup final

Kerri Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., advanced to the women's final of the Canada Cup of curling on Saturday morning in Estevan, Sask., with a 7-3 win over Calgary's Chelsea Carey.

Einarson's rink will take on the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (5-2) and Ottawa's Rachel Homan (5-2) — the two most recent Canada Cup champions.

"This game was pretty big for us," said Einarson, whose team has won four World Curling Tour events this season and leads all Canadian teams with a 48-13 win-loss record this season, including a 6-1 record at the Canada Cup. "It's nice to have that time off. We need that rest. It's a long week, that's for sure."

Jones lost her round-robin finale, 7-5 to Edmonton's Laura Walker (3-4), while Homan prevailed 5-4 over Winnipeg's Alli Flaxey (2-5).

In the other women's game on Saturday, Casey Scheidegger (4-3; Lethbridge, Alta.) shaded Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson (1-6) 8-7.

Meanwhile, the men's playoff picture was cleared up on Saturday morning with Calgary's Kevin Koe beating Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 8-7 in a third-place tiebreaker after both teams finished the round robin with 4-2 records.