McEwen rebounds at Brier in convincing fashion against winless Symonds

​Manitoba's Mike McEwen notched a much-needed 12-4 win over Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Symonds on Tuesday in the morning draw at the Canadian men's curling championship in Brandon, Man.

The win over the winless Symonds, following two losses for the home province team, pushed Manitoba's record to 3-2 -- good for a tie for third in Pool A at the Brier. The top four teams in each of the two pools advance to the championship round starting Thursday.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs (5-0) leads the way in Pool A after a 7-5 win over Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres (3-2).

Team Wild Card's Brendan Bottcher (4-1) is second. His Alberta rink scored six in the fourth end en route to a 10-3 win over Yukon's Jon Solberg.

Solberg and Quebec's Martin Crete (2-3) both are one win back of McEwen and Muyres in the race for the final two championship-round spots. Crete beat Prince Edward Island's John Likely 8-5 in the other Tuesday morning game.

Pool B action was set to resume Tuesday afternoon with another Pool A draw set for the evening.

The top four teams in the championship round advance to Saturday's playoffs.

The winner of Sunday's final will represent Canada in the world championship starting later this month in Lethbridge, Alta.