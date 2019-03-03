McEwen, Jacobs strike early at Brier with 2 victories apiece

​Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs won a second game in a row to open the Canadian men's curling championship with an 8-2 victory over Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

Manitoba's Mike McEwen joined Jacobs at 2-0 following an 8-3 victory over Quebec's Martin Crete in the morning draw at the Brier in Brandon, Man.

The wild-card team skipped by Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher thumped John Likely of Prince Edward Island 14-4.

WATCH | Mike McEwen post convincing win over Martin Crete:

Manitoba's Mike McEwen defeats Quebec's Martin Crete 8-3 in Draw 3. 0:47

Bottcher was a point short of setting a modern-day Brier record for the most points scored by one team in a single game.

Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres edged Yukon's Jon Solberg 6-5 to join Bottcher and Crete at 1-1, while Solberg dropped to 0-2.