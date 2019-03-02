Brad Jacobs opens Brier with decisive win over Brendan Bottcher
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs opened the Canadian men's curling championship with a decisive 10-2 win Saturday over the wild-card team skipped by Brendan Bottcher.
Northern Ontario skip takes match 10-2 over wild-card rink
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs opened the Canadian men's curling championship with a decisive 10-2 win Saturday over the wild-card team skipped by Brendan Bottcher.
Jacobs, whose team won a Canadian title in 2013, scored three points in the second, fifth and eighth ends. Bottcher shook hands after the eighth.
Manitoba's Mike McEwen scored two in the 10th end to edge Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres 7-6.
John Likely's deuce in the 10th pulled Prince Edward Island to a 5-4 win over Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Quebec's Martin Crete opened with an 11-2 thumping of Yukon's Jon Solberg.
WATCH | McEwen scores pair in 10th end to topple Muyres:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.