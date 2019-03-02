Brad Jacobs opens Brier with decisive win over Brendan Bottcher

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs opened the Canadian men's curling championship with a decisive 10-2 win Saturday over the wild-card team skipped by Brendan Bottcher.

Jacobs, whose team won a Canadian title in 2013, scored three points in the second, fifth and eighth ends. Bottcher shook hands after the eighth.

Manitoba's Mike McEwen scored two in the 10th end to edge Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres 7-6.

John Likely's deuce in the 10th pulled Prince Edward Island to a 5-4 win over Andrew Symonds of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quebec's Martin Crete opened with an 11-2 thumping of Yukon's Jon Solberg.

WATCH | McEwen scores pair in 10th end to topple Muyres: