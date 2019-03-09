Bottcher knocks out defending champ Gushue from Brier
Wild-card rink will face loser of Alberta vs. N. Ontario in semifinal
Brendan Bottcher advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 7-2 win over defending champion Brad Gushue on Saturday.
Bottcher's wild-card team from Edmonton scored a pivotal four points in the eighth end, which is the highest single-end score in a Page three-four game since the format was introduced in 1993.
Gushue, a back-to-back Brier winner from St. John's, N.L., was eliminated from contention and a possible three-peat.
Bottcher awaits the loser of Saturday night's playoff between the top two seeds of Kevin Koe of Alberta and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs.
WATCH | Bottcher ends Gushue's Brier reign:
The winner of that game gets a bye to Sunday evening's championship. The semifinal is Sunday afternoon.
Bottcher and vice Darren Moulding tapped Canada off the button on three consecutive shots to lie three in the eighth. Gushue's defensive freeze stayed open enough to leave Bottcher a tap for four.
