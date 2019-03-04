Skip to Main Content
Defending champ Gushue cruises to 3rd win at Brier, extending unbeaten streak

Alberta's Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue moved to 3-0 atop Pool B at the Canadian men's curling championship Monday in Brandon, Man.

Alberta' Kevin Koe also 3-0 after posting comeback victory over New Brunswick's Terry Odishaw

The Canadian Press
Team Canada skip Brad Gushue calls a shot during the sixth draw at the Brier against British Columbia on Monday in Brandon, Man. at the Brier in Brandon, Man. Gushue beat B.C.'s Jim Cotter 10-4 to move into a tie atop the standings at 3-0 with Alberta's Kevin Koe. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Gushue downed B.C.'s Jim Cotter 10-4 in the morning draw.

New Brunswick's Terry Odishaw stole three in the fourth end against Koe for a 5-2 lead, but Alberta recovered and stole four in the 10th for a 12-7 win.

Nova Scotia's Stuart Thompson pulled even with Cotter at 2-1 following a 6-5 victory over Jamie Koe of Northwest Territories.

Ontario's Scott McDonald picked up his first win of the tournament beating Nunavut's David St. Louis 9-2.

Ontario was 1-2 alongside New Brunswick, while Nunavut and N.W.T. were winless in three games.

The top four teams from two pools of eight advance to the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams emerge.

