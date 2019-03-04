Recap
Defending champ Gushue cruises to 3rd win at Brier, extending unbeaten streak
Alberta's Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue moved to 3-0 atop Pool B at the Canadian men's curling championship Monday in Brandon, Man.
Alberta' Kevin Koe also 3-0 after posting comeback victory over New Brunswick's Terry Odishaw
Alberta's Kevin Koe and defending champion Brad Gushue moved to 3-0 atop Pool B at the Canadian men's curling championship Monday.
Gushue downed B.C.'s Jim Cotter 10-4 in the morning draw.
New Brunswick's Terry Odishaw stole three in the fourth end against Koe for a 5-2 lead, but Alberta recovered and stole four in the 10th for a 12-7 win.
Nova Scotia's Stuart Thompson pulled even with Cotter at 2-1 following a 6-5 victory over Jamie Koe of Northwest Territories.
Ontario's Scott McDonald picked up his first win of the tournament beating Nunavut's David St. Louis 9-2.
Ontario was 1-2 alongside New Brunswick, while Nunavut and N.W.T. were winless in three games.
The top four teams from two pools of eight advance to the championship round, from which the four Page playoff teams emerge.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.