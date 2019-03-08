Koe, Jacobs lead way into Page playoffs
Gushue and Bottcher round out top 4
The final four are set at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Alberta's Kevin Koe (10-0), Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs (9-1), defending champion Brad Gushue and the wild-card team skipped by Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (both 8-2) will be in Saturday's Page playoff.
Bottcher eliminated Ontario's Scott McDonald from playoff contention with a 6-4 win in Friday afternoon's championship pool draw.
Koe and Jacobs will meet in Saturday night's Page playoff between the top two seeds with the winner advancing directly to Sunday evening's final.
The loser drops to Sunday semifinal to face the winner of Gushue versus Bottcher in the playoff between the third and fourth seeds Saturday.
Jacobs edged Gushue 7-6 in an extra end and Koe downed Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres 9-3 to get into the one-two game.
