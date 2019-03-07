Alberta, N. Ontario stay perfect in championship round

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs and Alberta's Kevin Koe stayed unbeaten at the Canadian men's curling championship Thursday.

Both teams won their first games of the championship pool to improve to 8-0.

Trailing Brendan Bottcher's wild-card team 6-4 heading into the 10th end, Koe hit for three and the win.

Northern Ontario continued its dominance thumping B.C.'s Jim Cotter 11-5.

Defending champion Brad Gushue doubled Manitoba's Mike McEwen 6-3 to get to 7-1.

Edmonton's Bottcher fell to 6-2 with the loss to his Alberta rival.