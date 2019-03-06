Brier: New Brunswick tops Ontario to keep championship round hopes alive
Playoffs begin on Thursday in Brandon, Man.
McDonald stole a point in the 10th to force an extra end but Odishaw came through with a hit and stick for the victory at Westoba Place.
Odishaw improved to 2-4 while McDonald was in a fourth-place tie with Nova Scotia's Stuart Thompson at 3-3 in Pool B. The top four teams at the end of preliminary-round play Wednesday night will advance to the championship round starting Thursday.
Alberta's Kevin Koe rolled to a 13-2 victory over Nunavut's David St. Louis, Canada's Brad Gushue dumped Nova Scotia 9-2 and British Columbia's Jim Cotter topped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 9-5.
Koe (6-0) leads Gushue (5-1) in the Pool B standings while Cotter is alone in third place at 4-2. Koe fell to 1-5 and St. Louis remained winless at 0-6.
In Pool A, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs leads the way at 6-0 after 12 draws. Team Wild Card's Brendan Bottcher is next at 5-1, followed by Saskatchewan's Kirk Muyres (4-2), Manitoba's Mike McEwen and Yukon's Jon Solberg at 3-3.
