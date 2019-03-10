Kevin Koe scores late double to beat Brendan Bottcher for Brier title

Kevin Koe won the Canadian men's curling championship with a 4-3 win over Brendan Bottcher in Sunday's all-Alberta final.

Koe will represent Canada at the men's world curling championship March 30 to April 7 in Lethbridge, Alta.

The team also returns to the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., as Team Canada.

Koe scored one point in the second end and stole another in the fourth before Bottcher countered with two in the eighth.

Koe gave up a steal of one in the ninth and trailed by one coming home with last rock before scoring a deuce.

