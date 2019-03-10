Updated
Brendan Bottcher to meet Kevin Koe in all-Alberta Brier final
Brendan Bottcher advanced to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-4 semifinal win over Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs on Sunday in Brandon, Man.
Brendan Bottcher advanced to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 5-4 semifinal win over Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs on Sunday.
Bottcher's wild-card team from Edmonton faces Kevin Koe in an all-Alberta evening final at 8 p.m. ET in Brandon, Man.
Down 4-3, Bottcher blanked the eighth and ninth ends to retain hammer coming home. He scored two for the win in the 10th.
Bottcher, third Darren Moulding, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin reached last year's final in Regina representing Alberta before bowing out to Brad Gushue.
Ousted in the Alberta playdowns by Koe, Bottcher had to beat John Epping a sudden-death, wild-card game prior to the main draw to gain entry.
Bottcher went a combined 8-3 in the preliminary and championship pools to be the fourth playoff seed. His rink eliminated defending champion Brad Gushue in Saturday's Page playoff.
