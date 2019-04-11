Brad Jacobs improves to 2-0 at Players' Championship

Brad Jacobs is off to a strong start at the Players' Championship.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skip led his rink to a 7-4 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (1-1) in an afternoon draw at the Grand Slam of Curling event on Wednesday.

For Jacobs (2-0), the win was a bit of revenge after his Northern Ontario squad lost 5-4 to Bottcher's wild-card team in a semifinal at the Tim Hortons Brier last month in Brandon, Man.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., moved into a tie for top spot with Jacobs in Pool B with a 7-5 win over Peter De Cruz of Switzerland.

Sweden's Niklas Edin (2-0), who won the world men's championship on Sunday in Lethbridge, Alta., was alone in first in Pool A after a 6-4 win over Scotland's Ross Paterson.

In women's action on Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa's Rachel Homan improved to 1-1 with an 7-3 win over Switzerland's Elena Stern (0-2).

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (2-0), coming off a runner-up finish at the world women's championship, downed Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 5-2.

One more draw was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The playoffs start Saturday with the finals slated for Sunday.