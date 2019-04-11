Brad Jacobs improves to 2-0 at Players' Championship
World champion Niklas Edin leads in Pool A
Brad Jacobs is off to a strong start at the Players' Championship.
The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skip led his rink to a 7-4 win over Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher (1-1) in an afternoon draw at the Grand Slam of Curling event on Wednesday.
For Jacobs (2-0), the win was a bit of revenge after his Northern Ontario squad lost 5-4 to Bottcher's wild-card team in a semifinal at the Tim Hortons Brier last month in Brandon, Man.
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., moved into a tie for top spot with Jacobs in Pool B with a 7-5 win over Peter De Cruz of Switzerland.
Sweden's Niklas Edin (2-0), who won the world men's championship on Sunday in Lethbridge, Alta., was alone in first in Pool A after a 6-4 win over Scotland's Ross Paterson.
In women's action on Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa's Rachel Homan improved to 1-1 with an 7-3 win over Switzerland's Elena Stern (0-2).
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (2-0), coming off a runner-up finish at the world women's championship, downed Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 5-2.
One more draw was scheduled for Wednesday evening.
The playoffs start Saturday with the finals slated for Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.