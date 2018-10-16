Skip to Main Content
Bottcher defeats Koe to capture Canad Inns Classic

Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher's rink defeated skip Kevin Koe's foursome to win the Canad Inns Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie on Monday.

Brendan Bottcher, pictured at the 2018 Brier, won the Canad Inns Men's Classic on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher's rink defeated skip Kevin Koe's foursome to win the Canad Inns Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie, Sask., on Monday.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, scored two in each of the second, fourth and sixth ends and added one more in the eighth to defeat the Calgary-based Koe 7-5.

Watch the highlights:

Brendan Bottcher defeats Kevin Koe 7-5 in the final. 1:02

