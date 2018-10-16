Bottcher defeats Koe to capture Canad Inns Classic
Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher's rink defeated skip Kevin Koe's foursome to win the Canad Inns Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie on Monday.
Bottcher, from Edmonton, scored two in each of the second, fourth and sixth ends and added one more in the eighth to defeat the Calgary-based Koe 7-5.
Watch the highlights:
