Alberta into Scotties championship final after playoff win over Saskatchewan

SYDNEY, N.S. — After the most disappointing curling season in her life, Chelsea Carey has found Scotties magic at just the right time and is now back in the title game.

The Alberta skip defeated Saskatchewan 11-7 on Saturday night in to punch a ticket into the championship game.

"I've played in enough games now so we know what this is about," said Carey. "The more you play in these big games, the jitters aren't as intense as the first time," Carey said.

Carey has been in this position before. Just three years ago she defeated Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville to win the 2016 Scotties.

WATCH | Chelsea Carey's Alberta rink advances to the Scotties championship final:

Chelsea Carey's Alberta rink beat Saskatchewan 11-7 to move on to the final of Scotties Tournament of Hearts. 0:48

However, last season was full of heartbreak. Carey lost the Olympic Trials final to Rachel Homan. She was then bounced from the inaugural Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials playoffs. It was followed by one last devastating loss — the wild card game at last year's Scotties.

Carey says she didn't want to touch a rock during the off-season but after finding a new team she found renewed hope going into this year.

There have been growing pains, she'll admit it. But it's been those lessons along the way that has her propelling into another championship game at the Scotties.

"We had to grind through the whole season to get here and we've had to grind through this week, so I guess it's no different. I'm guessing the final will be more of the same," Carey said.

Now she finds herself back in a championship game.

"I'm a big believer in destiny in finals and so it's just our job to go through the motions and see if it's our turn."

So now it's down to two past Canadian champions and a first-timer at the national championship at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The competitive field started with 16 teams, then it was trimmed to eight and now Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario are the only teams left.

Alberta vs Saskatchewan semifinal

With Saturday night's loss, Saskatchewan is now in a winner moves on/loser is out showdown with Ontario.

Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle was keeping things in perspective following the loss to Alberta.

"If you would have told me at the beginning of the week we would be going into the semifinal, we'd be very happy with that," Silvernagle said. "We just have to come out playing a little bit better [Sunday]."

Earlier on Saturday, Rachel Homan and her Ontario rink took to the ice against Northern Ontario and skip Krista McCarville.

The pressure was ratcheted to a different level at the Scotties with the winner moving on and the loser going home.

Homan capitalized on two early misses by MCarville's team by putting two points on the board in the first end, getting a lead they would never relinquished.

It was a cautious affair with both teams playing very defensively with so much at stake. In fact, they would trade single points throughout the entire game.

It would come down to the final end with Homan leading 5-4 with the hammer. The Ontario skip made an open hit to secure a 6-4 win over Northern Ontario and move into Sunday's semifinal.

WATCH | Homan's Ontario rink advances to the Scotties semis:

Rachel Homan and Ontario picked up a 6-4 win over Krista McCarville's Northern Ontario rink to advance to the Scotties semifinal. 1:05

"We really just wanted to manage the scoreboard. We had a little bit of a lead and wanted to get control of the game," Homan said.

Homan is now just one win away from playing for her fourth title in the last seven years. But it's a bit of a wait before playing Sunday's seminal game, something the pregnant skip isn't too worried about.

"It's really nice to have a break after those back-to-back draws two days in a row," she said.

Just two games left and there are three teams with hopes of becoming the 2019 Scotties champions.