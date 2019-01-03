Coming Up
Watch World Cup cross-country skiing in Italy
Watch the world's best cross-country skiers compete at the World Cup event in Val di Fiemme, Italy, beginning on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Val di Fiemme, Italy.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET with the women's mass start 10km event.
The men's event follows at 9 a.m. ET.
