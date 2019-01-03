Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Watch World Cup cross-country skiing in Italy

Watch the world's best cross-country skiers compete at the World Cup event in Val di Fiemme, Italy, beginning on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET with the women's mass start 10km event.

The men's event follows at 9 a.m. ET.

