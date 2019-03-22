Watch World Cup cross-country skiing in Quebec

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Quebec. Canada's Alex Harvey will be competing over the weekend in his final races.

Coverage begins Friday at 1:20 p.m. ET with the women's and men's free sprint finals. Return Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET to watch the women's 10-kilometre mass start, followed by the men's 15-kilometre mass start at 11 a.m. ET.

Action concludes Sunday with women's pursuit and men's pursuit beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.