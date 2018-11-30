Alex Harvey earns 1st medal of cross-country World Cup season
Canadian brings home bronze in freestyle sprint event
The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native took bronze in the freestyle sprint event with a finishing time of three minutes, 19.88 seconds.
That mark put him less than one second behind gold medallist Federico Pellegrino of Italy (3:19.17). Norway's Emil Iverson won silver at 3:19.65.
Haywood UPDATE: <a href="https://twitter.com/alex_harvey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alex_harvey</a> grabs first podium of the season, bronze, with a devastating closing sprint at Lillehammer World Cup.<a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RC_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RC_Sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RIJrQBfXw">pic.twitter.com/2RIJrQBfXw</a>—@cccski
Harvey, 30, has participated in the last three Winter Olympics but failed to medal, with his best result a fourth-place finish in the 50-kilometre mass start at Pyeongchang.
On Friday, Harvey nearly missed out on a chance to medal when he finished fourth in his semifinal heat, only to qualify for the final as a "lucky loser" since his heat was significantly faster.
Racing continues on Saturday at 6:15 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, with the 15-km individual freestyle.
