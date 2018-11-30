Alex Harvey earns 1st medal of cross-country World Cup season

Canada's Alex Harvey earned his first medal of the season at the cross-country World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway, on Friday.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native took bronze in the freestyle sprint event with a finishing time of three minutes, 19.88 seconds.

That mark put him less than one second behind gold medallist Federico Pellegrino of Italy (3:19.17). Norway's Emil Iverson won silver at 3:19.65.

Harvey, 30, has participated in the last three Winter Olympics but failed to medal, with his best result a fourth-place finish in the 50-kilometre mass start at Pyeongchang.

On Friday, Harvey nearly missed out on a chance to medal when he finished fourth in his semifinal heat, only to qualify for the final as a "lucky loser" since his heat was significantly faster.

Racing continues on Saturday at 6:15 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, with the 15-km individual freestyle.