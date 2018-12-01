Canada's Harvey lands top-20 finish in 15k at cross-country World Cup

Canada's Alex Harvey finished 17th in the 15-kilometre World Cup cross country race Saturday while Norway's Sjur Roethe skied to gold.

Roethe completed the race in 36 minutes 34 seconds — six seconds ahead of fellow countryman Didrik Toenseth. Russia's Denis Spitsov was third.

Harvey, of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., crossed the finish line in 37:54.5.

The 30-year-old Harvey was coming off his first podium finish of the season Friday, when he finished third in the 1.6-km sprint.

"It was a tough day. Getting to a sprint final always takes a lot out of you and there were lots of emotions (Friday) too, so the legs weren't quite there for a challenging course," said Harvey.

"I didn't feel good right from the start. The conditions were a bit slower for everyone. The snow had a bit more resistance in some of the climbs so that made it harder on the legs. Tired legs and the conditions were a bit of a double whammy. I knew where my zone was. I was just steady in 17 to 19th place and had to fight to stay there."

In other Canadian results Saturday, Andy Shields of Thunder Bay, Ont., was 61st and Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., was 64th.