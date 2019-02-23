Alex Harvey 6th at nordic worlds in men's 30km skiathlon
Canadian stops clock in one hour 11 minutes 20.7 seconds in Seefeld, Austria
Cross-country skier Alex Harvey put forth a solid effort Saturday at the world nordic championships, placing sixth in the men's 30-kilometre skiathlon race in Seefeld, Austria.
On Thursday, Harvey placed 17th in the skate-ski sprint race, one day after the St-Ferreol-les Neiges, Que., native announced he would retire following the World Cup Final in Quebec City on March 24.
The four-time world championship medallist has reached the podium 30 times in World Cup competition.
Despite not finishing on the podium at the Olympics, Harvey made history throughout his career.
He and team sprint teammate Devon Kershaw became the first Canadian men to win world championship gold in a sport dominated by Europeans at the 2011 world championships.
Harvey also became the first non-European male to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski in January 2018.
His best individual Olympic performance was fourth in the 50km mass start classic last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
With files from The Canadian Press
