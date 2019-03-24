Retiring skier Alex Harvey wins silver medal in final cross-country race

Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey went out in style, earning his second silver medal in as many days at a World Cup event in Quebec City on Sunday.

He finished second in the men's 15-kilometre pursuit in 29 minutes 8.2 seconds, less than three seconds behind Norway's Johannes Klaebo (29:05.4) who posted his 12th individual World Cup victory of the season. Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was third in 29:08.3.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old Harvey was second in the 15 km classic-ski mass start in 36:11.7.

The three-time Olympian, who announced his retirement plans in February, has won five world championship medals — including two gold — over his career and made 31 World Cup podium appearances.

"I don't remember being this emotional about a podium," Harvey said following Saturday's performance.

It was Harvey's second podium appearance of the season after capturing bronze in Week 2 in Lillehammer, Norway.

"To get back on the podium I wouldn't say is unexpected because I always believe in my chances," he said. "But I had to do a lot of mental work this week before the sprint to get rid of bad thoughts, and focus on the task ahead to have the best chance to get on the podium."

