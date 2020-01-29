Indoor athletics championships in China postponed a year, latest in series of events affected by virus

The indoor world athletics championships in Nanjing, China were postponed by a year on Wednesday amid growing concern about the spread of a new virus.

The governing body of athletics said the indoor worlds will now be held in March 2021 instead of March 13-15 this year. Nanjing is located about 530 kilometres (330 miles) from Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

"We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts but it is necessary to provide our athletes, Member Federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances," World Athletics said in a statement.

"We have considered the possibility of relocating the event to another country and would like to thank the cities that have volunteered to host the championships. However, given concerns still exist regarding the spread of the virus outside China, we have decided not to go with this option, as it may lead to further postponement at a later date."

The international ski federation on Wednesday cancelled the first World Cup races scheduled for testing the mountain venue for alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. A men's downhill had been scheduled for Feb. 15 at Yanqing to start a two-race weekend.

"Due to the outbreak and continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, FIS, the Chinese Ski Association and its Yanqing Local Organising Committee, have jointly decided to cancel," the races, FIS said in a statement. The federation said it would advise later if the downhill and super-G races will be be rescheduled.

That followed a decision by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to postpone Pro League games in China, and qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in February in soccer, basketball and boxing being moved outside of China.

The Chinese women's team in field hockey was due to host Belgium for two games on Feb. 8-9 in Changzhou. Those were postponed on Tuesday by the FIH citing "current uncertainties around the outbreak of the coronavirus in China."

The Lausanne-based governing body said it was "following the recommendations of the World Health Organization," ahead of future matches. China hosts Australia for two games on March 14-15.

The biggest upcoming event in China is the Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19, which draws large crowds for the race and for practice and qualifying.

Olympic qualifying events scheduled in China in February to help decide entries for the Tokyo Games have also been affected in recent days.

Women's soccer shifted to Australia

Women's soccer and women's basketball games were moved to Australia and Serbia, respectively. The soccer games were previously moved from Wuhan, at the centre of the outbreak, to Nanjing. Boxing tournaments for the Asia and Oceania regions will be held in Jordan in March.

WATCH | China X Games postponed because of virus:

Canadians killed it in Aspen, including McMorris who is one medal away from making X-Games history. 1:26

China is also due to host track and field's indoor world championships from March 13-15 in Nanjing.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike acknowledged her concern about the virus speaking Wednesday to the heads of 62 municipalities.

"With only 177 days to go and our preparations accelerating, we must firmly tackle the new coronavirus to contain it, or we are going to regret it," Koike said. "I will do the utmost to contain this new problem as we co-operate closely with all of you."

Tokyo Olympic organizers put out a generic statement on Wednesday and offered no details.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of our plans to host a safe and secure games," the statement said. It said Tokyo would "carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations."

More than 100 deaths in China have been recorded due to the disease, including the first in Beijing. There were more than 5,700 suspected cases — of which more than 2,700 were confirmed — as of Monday, the World Health Organization reported.

The new coronavirus seems to spread less easily among people than SARS or influenza. Most cases involve family members and health workers who had contact with patients.

Hong Kong to suspend rail services

Cases have been reported in several countries in Asia, as well as Canada, the U.S, Australia, France, with local media in Germany reporting a presumptive case there.

Hong Kong is to suspend rail services on Thursday linking it to mainland China.

The coronavirus family includes the common cold but also more severe illnesses. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people now in lockdown.

Future sports events in China include a qualifying game for soccer's 2022 World Cup on March 26, against Maldives, and the China Open golf tournament, part of the European Tour, on April 23-26 in Shenzhen.