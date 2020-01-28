Coronavirus in China forces move of Olympic qualifiers in soccer, basketball, boxing
More than 100 deaths linked to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country
Amid growing concern at the spread of a new virus outbreak in China, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments are being taken elsewhere.
The decision on Tuesday by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to postpone Pro League games in China follows qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in February in soccer, basketball and boxing being moved outside of China.
The Chinese women's team in field hockey was due to host Belgium for two games on Feb. 8-9 in Changzhou. Those were postponed on Tuesday by the FIH citing "current uncertainties around the outbreak of the coronavirus in China."
The Lausanne-based governing body said it was "following the recommendations of the World Health Organization," ahead of future matches. China hosts Australia for two games on March 14-15.
Olympic qualifying events scheduled in China in February to help decide entries for the Tokyo Games opening on July 24 have also been affected in recent days.
Women's soccer shifted to Australia
Women's soccer and women's basketball games were moved to Australia and Serbia, respectively. The soccer games were previously moved from Wuhan, at the centre of the outbreak, to Nanjing. Boxing tournaments for the Asia and Oceania regions will be held in Jordan in March.
China is also due to host track and field's indoor world championships from March 13-15 in Nanjing.
More than 100 deaths in China have been recorded due to the disease, including the first in Beijing. There were more than 5,700 suspected cases — of which more than 2,700 were confirmed — as of Monday, the World Health Organization reported.
The new coronavirus seems to spread less easily among people than SARS or influenza. Most cases involve family members and health workers who had contact with patients.
Hong Kong to suspend rail services
Cases have been reported in several countries in Asia, as well as Canada, the U.S, Australia, France, with local media in Germany reporting a presumptive case there.
The coronavirus family includes the common cold but also more severe illnesses. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people now in lockdown.
Future sports events in China include a qualifying game for soccer's 2022 World Cup on March 26, against Maldives, and the China Open golf tournament, part of the European Tour, on April 23-26 in Shenzhen.
