CBC has record-breaking digital audience for Tokyo Olympics

CBC had record-high digital audiences and was the most-watched TV network in Canada throughout the Tokyo Olympics.

Canadians streamed more than 37 million video views on CBC.ca, CBC Gem, and the CBC Olympics App. Those platforms were also up 62 per cent compared to PyeongChang 2018. Live views made up 61 per cent of all video views, while Canadians consumed nearly 17 million hours of digital Olympic content on CBC digital platforms.

On the television side, 28 million viewers — three in four Canadians — tuned in for Tokyo 2020 coverage on CBC/Radio-Canada. CBC ranked as the most-watched network in Canada for 17 consecutive days among all audiences.

"With so much uncertainty in the lead up to Tokyo 2020, it's been incredible to see Canadians rally around the Games and the athletes, and gravitate to CBC's coverage across all of our platforms and at all hours," said Chris Wilson, CBC's executive director, Sports and Olympics.

"Whether watching online, through apps, social media or on television, millions of viewers across the country tuned in and engaged with CBC's coverage each day, demonstrating the continued relevance of the Olympic Games," Wilson said. "We couldn't be more proud to share the stories of these athletes with Canadians, and bring them every moment of importance from the world's biggest stage. We look forward to continuing our coverage with the Paralympic Games beginning Aug. 24, and doing it all again in six months from Beijing."

Throughout the Games, there were tons of opportunities for Canadians to cheer on their Olympians to medals. Canada recorded 24 medals, the most for a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

Watch all of Canada's 24 medal moments at Tokyo 2020.

The top-five most watched moments of the Tokyo Olympics on CBC were:

Friday, Aug. 6: 4.4 million watched Julia Grosso's gold medal-winning penalty kick in the historic Canada vs. Sweden women's soccer gold medal final at 10:47 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 31: 3.12 million watched the final 100m of the women's 4x100m medley relay at 10:22 p.m. ET as Penny Oleksiak anchored the Canadian team to a bronze medal, making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian ever.

Thursday, July 29: 2.64 million watched the end of the women's 100m freestyle at 10:06 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 2: 2.6 million watched Andre De Grasse race in the men's 200m heats at 10:24 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 27: 2.5 million watched swimmer Penny Oleksiak Bronze Medal win in the women's 200m freestyle at 9:46 p.m. ET & Wednesday, August 4: 2.5 million watched the men's 4x100m relay heats on the track at 9:02 p.m. ET

