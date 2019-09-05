Skip to Main Content
Watch FIBA 3x3 basketball World Tour in Montreal

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the FIBA 3x3 basketball World Tour in Montreal beginning on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET through to the end of competition on Sunday.

Live coverage begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Montreal plays host to the eighth stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. 0:00
Click on the video player above on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET to watch the FIBA 3x3 basketball World Tour in Montreal. 

Coverage begins with Day 1 of the women's competition.

Return on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET for Day 1 of the men's event, followed by Day 2 of the women's series at 5:45 p.m. ET. 

Day 2 of the men's event begins Sunday at 10:25 a.m. ET. 

