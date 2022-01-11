CBC announces programming details, broadcast team for 2022 Winter Olympics

CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's Olympic Network, is set to provide comprehensive around-the-clock coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on all platforms with an experienced broadcast team known across the country, and more than 2,400 hours of live content.

Broadcasting live from Toronto for 23 hours of daily coverage throughout the entire Games, an award-winning team of commentators and analysts will present the Olympics through five different programs.

Along with TV broadcasts on CBC and its partner networks Sportsnet and TSN, Canadians will be able to follow the action through CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and CBC's dedicated Beijing 2022 website — which will feature live-streaming of all the broadcasts, as well as non-TV events.

CBC's Olympic website, cbc.ca/beijing2022, will include full event schedules, athlete bios, in-depth features and all the latest updates. CBC Sports will provide thorough reporting along with highlights, digital series and on-demand replays of the biggest moments and events.

A full list of CBC's commentators and analysts for each sport can be found here.

Below is a breakdown of CBC's daily programming for the Beijing Games.

Olympic Winter Games Primetime hosted by Scott Russell

7 p.m.–12 a.m. ET (4–9 p.m. PT)

This program will bring audiences into the action as the day begins in Beijing and events get underway. World-class coverage of hockey, figure skating, curling, alpine skiing, snowboarding, bobsleigh and all the early medal events will keep Canadians up-to-date.

Primetime host Scott Russell has covered 15 Olympic Games for CBC, including five as a host, and he will bring invaluable experience, passion and knowledge to CBC's Olympic Games Primetime block.

Olympic Winter Games Overnight

12–6 a.m. ET (9 p.m.–3 a.m. PT)

This overnight program will focus specifically on providing coverage of live sport and full, uninterrupted coverage of events as they happen during the day in Beijing. Coverage will include long track speed skating, biathlon, cross country skiing, snowboarding and alpine skiing.

Olympic Winter Games Morning hosted by Andi Petrillo

6 a.m.–12 p.m. ET (3–9 a.m. PT)

Returning for her fifth Olympics on CBC as a host, Andy Petrillo will provide audiences with live event coverage during Beijing's primetime hours. Her extensive knowledge about the athletes and events, combined with a quick wit and knack for storytelling, will get Canadians up to speed with a programming block that includes curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, bobsleigh and major event finals.

The morning show will also include all the overnight updates, medal talk and athlete interviews.

Samsung Hockey Show co-hosted by Harnaryan Singh, PJ Stock and Hailey Salvian

12 noon–1 p.m. ET (9–10 a.m. PT) — Live on CBC, TSN, Sportsnet and repeating nightly on sports channels

This magazine format show will take Canadians through the day's biggest Olympic hockey stories — with a mix of women's and men's coverage. Special guests will also join the program to go over the day's competition and preview upcoming games.

Beijing Today hosted by Perdita Felicien and Andrew Chang

1–6 p.m. ET (10 a.m.–3 p.m. PT)

Viewers can tune in here to get informed on all the major storylines of the day in Beijing while also presenting athlete profiles and previewing upcoming events. The dynamic duo of Perdita Felicien and The National's Andrew Chang bring a wealth of insight and experience.

Felicien, a two-time Olympian and World Champion hurdler, has covered the past four Olympics with CBC. Veteran anchor Chang is returning for his fourth Olympics as co-host.

CBC News

Canadians can also stay informed of breaking stories through a team of CBC News reporters on the ground in Beijing, including Adrienne Arsenault, Anthony Germain, Steven D'Souza, Kris Reyes and Lisa Xing. Tune in for daily live coverage on The National, CBC News Network, CBC Radio, cbcnews.ca, the CBC News app and local CBC TV newscasts.

CBC Kids

Bringing the Olympics to audiences of all ages, CBC Kids will continue to provide award-winning coverage at cbckids.ca/olympics. Kids and families can visit the site to get caught up on the top stories, play fun games, watch informative videos and learn more about their favourite athletes, sports and the host country, China. There is also a dedicated Kids news site providing regular coverage throughout the Games at CBCKidsNews.ca.

More details about CBC's extensive Beijing 2022 plans, including coverage of the Paralympic Games, will continue to roll out in the coming weeks.