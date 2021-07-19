Here's how to watch the 3,775 hours of Olympic coverage from CBC, partners

Canadians won't miss a moment of Olympic action once the Tokyo 2020 Games officially begin on Friday. In fact, the coverage includes live streaming of both the Canadian women's soccer and softball teams on Wednesday morning.

A total of 3,775 hours of coverage will be broadcast by CBC and partners TSN and Sportsnet. Free streaming options include CBC Gem, cbc.ca/tokyo2020 and the CBC Olympics app, with CBC TV, CBC News Network and CBC Radio also providing wide coverage.

Opening ceremony

Fans can watch the extensive opening ceremony beginning Friday at 7 a.m. ET.

Festivities kick off at 6:30 a.m. ET with the pre-ceremony show hosted by Olympic Games Morning's Andi Petrillo.

Thirty minutes later, the opening ceremony will be co-hosted by Olympic Games Primetime's Scott Russell and The National's Adrienne Arsenault.

The opening ceremony will also be presented in an accessible manner with closed captioning, described video and ASL integrations. It will also be offered in eight Indigenous languages including Eastern Cree, Dehcho Dene, Dënësųłinë́ Yałtı, Gwichʼin, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Tłı̨chǫ and Sahtu Dene.

Live coverage airs on CBC, CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet.

Streaming options

Free live streams of the opening ceremony and plenty of other Olympic events will also be available via CBC Gem, CBC's dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020), and the CBC Olympics app available for iOS and Android.

Selected events will be available through Amazon Prime Video. Audiences will also be able to watch CBC's coverage on CBC Gem's and CBC TV's Smartv apps, as well as external devices like Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast and Roku TV.

Pre-Olympic coverage include women's softball, soccer teams

But the opening ceremony won't be the first Olympic event fans will be able to watch on CBC's channels.

Canada's women's softball team steps up to the plate to take on Mexico on Wednesday at 2 a.m. ET. A few hours later the women's soccer team opens up this quest for a third straight Olympic medal with host Japan at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The full Tokyo 2020 event schedule is available here.

Radio hits

CBC Radio One listeners will stay up-to-date with the five-minute LIVE at :25 Olympic Report, every hour during regional morning, noon and afternoon drive shows, providing news on Canadian athletes and teams.

CBC Radio's flagship news programs World Report, World This Hour and World at Six will also feature live reports and stories from CBC News reporters, gathering information on the ground in Japan.

Spanish

Telelatino (TLN) will once again offer men's and women's soccer coverage and daily recaps.