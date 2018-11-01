'Let's do this': Cavalry of Canadian Olympians rally in support of Calgary 2026

With Calgary's 2026 Olympic bid on death's doorstep, some of Canada's highest-profile Olympians took to social media and showed up at Calgary's city hall in an attempt to convince councillors to keep it alive.

A vote to kill it fell short of the required two-thirds majority, so the city's highly divisive issue will now be put to its citizens in a non-binding plebiscite scheduled for Nov. 13.

In the crowd of people supporting the bid were many of Canada's top athletes, sporting red and white Olympic gear from Games past.

It was an emotionally charged scene as councillors took the chamber. A stirring rendition of O Canada broke out among the crowd before the full day of debate, followed by chants demanding that citizens be allowed to vote on the matter.

Canadian wrestler and 2016 Olympic gold-medallist Erica Wiebe was in the middle of it all. She had to be there.

"I flew in from Toronto late last night when the call came out that we needed to be there to show city council why Calgarians should vote," Wiebe said. "We showed up."

Olympic gold medallist Erica Wiebe flew in from Toronto to show support for Calgary's Olympic bid. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Wiebe, who Iives and trains in Calgary, said she's been following the bid process closely and wanted to be there to lend her support. She said she was inspired by the amount of people who showed up on Wednesday.

"This is an opportunity to revitalize the infrastructure and community," she said. "That's the reason why I came here 10 years ago. I needed a place to be great. And the legacy of sporting excellence here in Calgary had it for me."

Wiebe wasn't the only Calgary-based Olympian making their voice heard.

Four-time Olympic speed skater Denny Morrison has been outspoken throughout much of the Olympic bid deliberations in Calgary, often taking to Twitter to challenge councillors' views on hosting the Games.

Speed skater Denny Morrison, a four-time Olympian, applauded the decision to send Calgary's bid for the 2026 Games to a plebiscite on Nov. 13. (John Locher/Associated Press)

He was once again watching closely Wednesday as councillors approved continuing with the bid.

"They made the right decision in favour of a plebiscite and letting Calgarians decide their future together," Morrison said. "Calgary 2026 BidCo has really delivered an incredible deal for Calgarians. Let's do this."

Hayley Wickenheiser, one of Canada's most decorated Olympians as a long-time member of Canada's women's hockey team, didn't mince her words in the leadup to Wednesday's vote. She's a board member of the bid committee and has been supporting bringing the Games back to Calgary for months.

Late Tuesday night, she sounded off in tweet saying "enough of the political child's play" and to "put the decision in the hands of the people."

But she congratulated councillors for making what she called the right decision on Wednesday.

Nov. 13 it is. Calgarians you have your say!! Whether it’s yes or no it’s important to have the facts and to make your vote count. Kudos to city council for giving Calgarians the final nod. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/calgary2026?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#calgary2026</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#olympics</a> —@wick_22

370 mill cash, insurance policy for cost overruns of 200 mill total 390 mill. From the city. Province puts in 700 million. Feds 1.45 billion. The return yes 10 x investment back to Calgary. It is a 10:1 deal. Those are the facts folks. A great deal for Calgary! Now it’s your turn —@wick_22

Kyle Shewfelt, an Olympic champion gymnast who lives in Calgary, agrees with those who think an Olympics will be good for the city.

"I think this is an incredible opportunity for the city. I feel like we will deeply regret it if we pass up this chance," Shewfelt said. "Where will we be in 2027 if we say no to this? There are so many positives from my perspective, from new facilities and upgrades to affordable housing and community spirit."

With just 13 days now until the Olympic plebiscite, the pressure remains high, the lobbying continues and Canada's athletes say they aren't going anywhere.

"It's been quite the journey to get to where we are today, but nothing worth doing is easy," Wiebe said.

