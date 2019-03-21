Decision in Caster Semenya case delayed until end of April

South African runner Caster Semenya will have to wait until the end of April to get a verdict in her challenge of IAAF rules seeking to control naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had set a target of next Tuesday for a verdict but said on Thursday that it will be delayed until next month. Semenya is due to defend her 800-metre title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

The complex case was the subject of an unprecedented five-day appeal hearing last month in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The court says "the parties have filed additional submissions and materials and agreed to postpone" the verdict.