Decision in Caster Semenya case delayed until end of April
South African runner Caster Semenya will have to wait until the end of April to get a verdict in her challenge of IAAF rules seeking to control naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes.
IAAF rules seeking to control naturally high testosterone levels
South African runner Caster Semenya will have to wait until the end of April to get a verdict in her challenge of IAAF rules seeking to control naturally high testosterone levels in female athletes.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport had set a target of next Tuesday for a verdict but said on Thursday that it will be delayed until next month. Semenya is due to defend her 800-metre title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.
The complex case was the subject of an unprecedented five-day appeal hearing last month in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The court says "the parties have filed additional submissions and materials and agreed to postpone" the verdict.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.