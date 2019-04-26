Caster Semenya wins double at nationals as career-defining court decision looms

Caster Semenya has completed a 1,500 and 5,000-metre double at the South African national championships just days before a sports court decision that could shape the rest of her career is expected.

Semenya, the two-time Olympic 800m champion, won the 1,500 at Germiston Athletics Stadium on Friday in four minutes 13.61 seconds. Running in the dark blue vest of her provincial team, she finished more than 100m ahead of her nearest challenger.

Semenya won the 5,000 on Thursday in a modest time of 16:05.97, but it was only her second competitive 5,000 race. She has now won South African titles in the 400, 800, 1,500 and 5,000 having won an unprecedented treble — the 400, 800 and 1,500 — in 2016.

Semenya's decision to run the 5,000 this year — she chose not to run her favoured two-lap race — may be significant.

WATCH | Physical gift or unfair advantage?:

In a watershed moment for gender politics in sport, hyperandrogenic runner Caster Semenya is going to court against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to fight their female eligibility rules. CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey explains. 2:15

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to release a decision on Monday or Tuesday in Semenya's case against the IAAF. It involves the track and field body's proposed rules that would require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to lower them through medication or surgery to be eligible to compete in certain races at top meets like the Olympics and world championships. The rules would apply to events from 400m to one mile.

Semenya is challenging the rules. If she loses the case, she would be able to compete in the 5,000 without lowering her testosterone levels.