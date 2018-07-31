Coming Up
Watch the 2018 canoe polo world championships
Watch live coverage of the canoe polo world championships Aug. 1-5.
Live coverage from Welland, Ont., begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player below to watch live action from the 2018 canoe polo world championships.
Coverage begins on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.
The full schedule for the tournament, including who Canada is grouped with and when they play, can be found here.
