Watch Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe discuss her positive doping test

Canada's Olympic team has taken a potential major hit after 11-time canoe world champion Laurence Vincent Lapointe was provisionally suspended on Monday for failing an out-of-competition doping test in late July.

The news means the Trois-Rivières, Que., native will not compete at this week's canoe sprint world championships in Szeged, Hungary. Her case is pending.

Today, Laurence Vincent Lapointe will speak to the media in Montreal to discuss her positive test, a stream CBC Sports will carry live starting at 10:30 a.m. ET. She's also scheduled to speak in Trois-Rivières at 2:30 p.m.

The substance found in Vincent Lapointe's sample has been the subject of recent established tainted supplement cases, according to Canoe Kayak Canada, which said preliminary information supports that her positive test result may have been caused by inadvertent and unknowing use of a prohibited substance from such a source.

"This feels like a nightmare; I still cannot believe what has happened," the 27-year-old is quoted as saying in the news release. "I am shocked and completely devastated … because I have done absolutely nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

Since learning of her positive test on Aug. 13, Vincent Lapointe has "done everything possible" to determine the source of the prohibited substance to prove she is a clean athlete.

On June 1, Vincent Lapointe won a gold medal in the women's C1 200-metre event at a World Cup event in Duisberg, Germany, for a second consecutive week following a victory in Poznan, Poland.

Vincent Lapointe has won six C1-200 world titles, four C2-500 gold medals, and one C1-5000 championship in women's canoe sprint, which is set to make its Olympic debut next year at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are very disappointed this has happened on the eve of our biggest event of the year," ICF secretary general Simon Toulson said.