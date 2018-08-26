Katie Vincent, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe win gold at Canoe Sprint worlds
Canadians defend title in women's C2 500-metre event
Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe continued their medal haul on the final day of competition at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.
The Canadian duo successfully defended their title in the women's C2 500-metre event, capturing gold in one minute 56.395 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of their closest competitor.
MEDAL ALERT 🥇🔥<br><br>Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe are WORLD CHAMPION AGAIN 🍁<br><br>Claiming their WORLD title once again in the Women's C2 500m 🌍🔥🥇<br><br>Congratulations ladies, well deserved! // Félicitation les filles, on est fiers de vous! 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WePaddle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WePaddle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NousPagayons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NousPagayons</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sm7yygl8Un">pic.twitter.com/Sm7yygl8Un</a>—@CanoeKayakCAN
Hungary's Virág Balla and Kincso Takács picked up silver (1:58.632) while Belarus' Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava rounded out the podium (2:00.485).
The win gave Vincent her first gold in this year's world championships and third medal overall while Vincent-Lapointe captured her second gold in as many days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.