Katie Vincent, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe win gold at Canoe Sprint worlds

Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe continued their medal haul on the final day of competition at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

The Canadian duo successfully defended their title in the women's C2 500-metre event, capturing gold in one minute 56.395 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of their closest competitor.

MEDAL ALERT 🥇🔥<br><br>Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe are WORLD CHAMPION AGAIN 🍁<br><br>Claiming their WORLD title once again in the Women's C2 500m 🌍🔥🥇<br><br>Congratulations ladies, well deserved! // Félicitation les filles, on est fiers de vous! 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WePaddle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WePaddle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NousPagayons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NousPagayons</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sm7yygl8Un">pic.twitter.com/Sm7yygl8Un</a> —@CanoeKayakCAN

Hungary's Virág Balla and Kincso Takács picked up silver (1:58.632) while Belarus' Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava rounded out the podium (2:00.485).

The win gave Vincent her first gold in this year's world championships and third medal overall while Vincent-Lapointe captured her second gold in as many days.