Katie Vincent, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe win gold at Canoe Sprint worlds

Road To The Olympic Games

Canadians defend title in women's C2 500-metre event

CBC Sports ·
Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, centre pair, blew away their competition en route to gold in the women's C2 500-metre event on Sunday at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal. (@gregiej/Twitter)

Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe continued their medal haul on the final day of competition at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

The Canadian duo successfully defended their title in the women's C2 500-metre event, capturing gold in one minute 56.395 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of their closest competitor.

Hungary's Virág Balla and Kincso Takács picked up silver (1:58.632) while Belarus' Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava rounded out the podium (2:00.485).

The win gave Vincent her first gold in this year's world championships and third medal overall while Vincent-Lapointe captured her second gold in as many days.

