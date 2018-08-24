Live
Watch the Canoe Sprint world championships from Portugal
Watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes compete against the rest of the world at the ICF Sprint world championships in Montemor, Portugal.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes take on the world at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor, Portgual
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by action on Saturday (7 a.m. ET) and Sunday (7 a.m. ET).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.