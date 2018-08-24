Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canoe Sprint world championships from Portugal

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch the Canoe Sprint world championships from Portugal

Watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes compete against the rest of the world at the ICF Sprint world championships in Montemor, Portugal.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From the Center for High Performance in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes take on the world at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor, Portgual

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by action on Saturday (7 a.m. ET) and Sunday (7 a.m. ET).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us