Canada's Vincent-Lapointe wins gold at Canoe Sprint world championships

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe won Canada's second medal at the 2018 Canoe Sprint world championships after paddling to gold in the women's C1 200-metre final on Saturday in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

The Trois-Rivières, Que., native finished the race in a time of 45.567 seconds ahead of Russia's Olesia Romasenko by 0.675 seconds. Poland's Dortota Borowska took home bronze with a time of 46.812 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Katie Vincent earned her second medal of the event in the women's C1 500 final. Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., clocked a time of 2:12.148 to claim bronze. She was 1.157 seconds behind Russia's Kseniia Kurach for gold (2:10.991).

Alena Nazdrova of Belarus took silver with a time of 2:11.631.

CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the action from the Canoe Sprint world championships throughout the weekend.

Live coverage continues on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.