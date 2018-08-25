Canada's Vincent-Lapointe wins gold at Canoe Sprint world championships
Teammate Katie Vincent earns her 2nd medal of event
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe won Canada's second medal at the 2018 Canoe Sprint world championships after paddling to gold in the women's C1 200-metre final on Saturday in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.
The Trois-Rivières, Que., native finished the race in a time of 45.567 seconds ahead of Russia's Olesia Romasenko by 0.675 seconds. Poland's Dortota Borowska took home bronze with a time of 46.812 seconds.
Fellow Canadian Katie Vincent earned her second medal of the event in the women's C1 500 final. Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., clocked a time of 2:12.148 to claim bronze. She was 1.157 seconds behind Russia's Kseniia Kurach for gold (2:10.991).
Alena Nazdrova of Belarus took silver with a time of 2:11.631.
2⃣ medals for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ICFSprint?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ICFSprint</a> World Championships 🙌 and the races continue tomorrow! <br><br>🥇 Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins gold in the women's C1 200m <br>🥉 <a href="https://twitter.com/kvincent96?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kvincent96</a> wins bronze in the women's C1 500m<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/VNPVNdM8Oh">https://t.co/VNPVNdM8Oh</a> <a href="https://t.co/ow1BCnOWpw">pic.twitter.com/ow1BCnOWpw</a>—@TeamCanada
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the action from the Canoe Sprint world championships throughout the weekend.
Live coverage continues on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.