Canada's Katie Vincent paddles to bronze at Canoe Sprint world championships

Canada's Katie Vincent will take home at least one medal from the 2018 Canoe Sprint world championships after paddling to a bronze-medal finish in the women's C1 500-metre final on Friday in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., finished the race in a time of two minutes, 12.148 seconds. The Canadian was 1.157 seconds behind the golden time of Russia's Kseniia Kurach (2:10.991), while Alena Nadzrova of Belarus took silver in 2:11.631.

