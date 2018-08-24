New
Canada's Katie Vincent paddles to bronze at Canoe Sprint world championships
Canada's Katie Vincent will take home at least one medal from the 2018 Canoe Sprint world championships after paddling to a bronze-medal finish in the women's C1 500-metre final on Friday in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.
Watch live action on CBCSports.ca as the event continues from Portugal through the weekend
Canada's Katie Vincent will take home at least one medal from the 2018 Canoe Sprint world championships after paddling to a bronze-medal finish in the women's C1 500-metre final on Friday in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.
Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., finished the race in a time of two minutes, 12.148 seconds. The Canadian was 1.157 seconds behind the golden time of Russia's Kseniia Kurach (2:10.991), while Alena Nadzrova of Belarus took silver in 2:11.631.
Katie Vincent wins bronze at canoe world championships:
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of the action from the Canoe Sprint world championships throughout the weekend.
Live coverage continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.