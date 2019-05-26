Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent golden at Canoe Sprint World Cup event

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent both landed on the podium on Saturday of the 2019 ICF World Cup event in Poznan, Poland. The Canadian paddlers teamed up to get back there on Sunday.

The pair won gold in the women's C2 500-metre final in a time of one minute 54.389 seconds.

China's Ma Yanan Sun Mengya took silver in 1:55.829 and Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova won bronze in 1:56.513.

On Saturday, Vincent-Lapointe won the final of the women's C1 200-metre event in 45.265 seconds, followed by her teammate Vincent in 46.413.