Canada scores gold, silver at Canoe Sprint World Cup event

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent started the 2019 ICF World Cup season with a 1-2 finish in the women's C1 200m event.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, shown in this 2011 file photo, landed at the top of the podium with fellow Canadian Katie Vincent on Saturday in Poznan, Poland afetr a 1-2 finish in the C-1 200m event. (File/AFP/Getty Images)

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent started the 2019 ICF World Cup season by climbing the podium together.

Vincent-Lapointe won the final of the women's C1 200-metre event in 45.265 seconds, followed by her teammate Vincent in 46.413.

China's Lin Wenjun rounded out the podium with a time of 46.793.

