Canada scores gold, silver at Canoe Sprint World Cup event
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent started the 2019 ICF World Cup season with a 1-2 finish in the women's C1 200m event.
Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent finish 1-2 in women's C1 200m
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent started the 2019 ICF World Cup season by climbing the podium together.
Vincent-Lapointe won the final of the women's C1 200-metre event in 45.265 seconds, followed by her teammate Vincent in 46.413.
China's Lin Wenjun rounded out the podium with a time of 46.793.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.