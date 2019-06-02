Canadians team up for silver at Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent continue to be a formidable combination at the Canoe Sprint World Cup.

The duo scored silver in the women's C2 500m on Sunday in Duisberg, Germany, crossing the finish line in one minute, 51.905 seconds.

Hungary's won gold in 1:51.587, just a mere 0.318 ahead of the Canadians.

The silver marks the fourth medals of the season for each Canadian paddler. Vincent-Lapointe took gold in Saturday's C1 200 final, while Vincent was second.

WATCH | Canada goes 1-2 in Duisberg: