Canadians team up for silver at Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany

Katie Vincent, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe earn 2nd medals of the event

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, left, and Katie Vincent, right, are shown in this file photo. The duo teamed up for silver in Sunday's C2 women's 500 metres at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany. (PlanetCanoe/Twitter)

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent continue to be a formidable combination at the Canoe Sprint World Cup.

The duo scored silver in the women's C2 500m on Sunday in Duisberg, Germany, crossing the finish line in one minute, 51.905 seconds.

Hungary's won gold in 1:51.587, just a mere 0.318 ahead of the Canadians.

The silver marks the fourth medals of the season for each Canadian paddler. Vincent-Lapointe took gold in Saturday's C1 200 final, while Vincent was second.

WATCH | Canada goes 1-2 in Duisberg:

For the second-straight week, the 27-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que. raced to gold in the women's C1 200-metre event, with fellow Canadian Katie Vincent finishing second at the ICF Sprint Canoe World Cup event in Duisburg, Germany. 2:28

