Canada's Vincent-Lapointe scores gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe continues to dominate her competition on the water at Canoe Sprint World Cup.

The native of Trois-Rivières, Que., scored gold in the women's C1 200m on Saturday in Duisberg, Germany.

She crossed the finish line in 45.996 seconds, just ahead of her teammate Katie Vincent, who took silver in 47.180.

Hungary's Kincso Takacs won bronze in 47.206.

It's Vincent-Lapointe's third gold medal of the season. The other two came last weekend in Poland where she won the same individual event, and teamed up with Vincent in the C2 500.