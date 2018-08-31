Coming Up
Watch the Canoe Slalom World Cup from Slovenia
Watch live action from the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup event in Tacen, Slovenia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup event in Tacen, Slovenia.
Coverage begins with the semifinals on Saturday at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the finals, beginning at 6 a.m. ET.
Action continues on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET with the semifinals and finals, followed by the extreme slalom finals at 9 a.m. ET.
x
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.