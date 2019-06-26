Watch canoe freestyle world championships
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the canoe freestyle world championships from Sort, Spain with coverage beginning on Thursday, July 4 through to the end of competition on July 6.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the 2019 ICF canoe freestyle world championships from Sort, Spain.
See the broadcast schedule for full details.