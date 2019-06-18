Watch 2019 Canadian national canoe sprint team selection
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the 2019 Canadian national canoe sprint team selection beginning on Friday, June 21 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Coverage continues on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET and wraps up on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2019 Canadian national canoe sprint team selection from Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., beginning on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET and wraps up on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.