Canadian women claim 1st Canada Cup gold in 22 years

The Canadian women softball team captured gold at the Canada Cup for the first time in 22 years, defeating Triple Crown Colorado 3-0 on Sunday night in Surrey, B.C.

Holy Speers, who was a standout on both the offensive and defensive side, was named tournament MVP.

Kelsey Jenkins was the tournament's top hitter, while Janet Leung was chosen the best defensive player.

Canada Coach Mark Smith said the victory is a good step forward as the team now focuses on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where softball will make its long-awaited return.

"Our focus needs to be on simply playing better anytime we take to the field," he said."Of course, there will be bumps along the way, but we need to take it one step at a time."

The national team is now off to Japan to train for the women's world softball championship, in Chiba Japan from Aug. 2-12. The winner gains automatic entry into the 2020 Olympics.