Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk takes home another World Cup gold

Top-ranked competitor from Oak Bluff, Man., battles through heat in Mexico

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk, seen above at a previous competition, is the No. 1-ranked athlete in the men's field and has picked up the first two triathlon wins of his career this season. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)
Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk won the gold medal on Sunday at a World Cup stop, giving the No. 1-ranked athlete in the men's field the second victory of his career.

The Oak Bluff, Man., native, battling through the extreme Mexican heat, ran away from the field to post a winning time of 55 minutes four seconds in the sprint distance race.

American Morgan Pearson finished second at 55:11, and Manoel Messias of Brazil clocked a time of 55:19 to finish third.

"You can see how I look. It was hot today," said Mislawchuk, who in March became the first Canadian in six years to climb to the top of the World Cup podium. "I felt OK though. I ran my own race from the start, and it worked out.

"I never thought I would win once in my career, so to win two, I'm over the moon. We the north."

Mislawchuk took advantage of a stellar 750-metre beach-start swim, where he was first out of the water and onto the bike for the four laps on the relatively flat cycling course. Hopping off the bike with a large pack of riders strung out in second transition, the 24-year-old Mislawchuk took control of the race when foot hit the pavement.

Victoria's Matt Sharpe was the only other Canadian to crack the top-10, finishing in sixth place with a time of 55:31. Alexis Lepage, of Gatineau, Que., placed 11th at 55:38.

Amelie Kretz was the top Canadian in the women's World Cup sprint race on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Blainville, Que., struggled through the warm water and high humidity to finish 12th with a time of 1:01:54.

"It was a tough race today," she said. "The goal was to just stay cool for as long as possible.

"I had a rough start on the swim but was able to make my way back to the main group. It was a pretty sketchy ride with a lot of nervous girls on the rough pavement, so I stayed near the front. The run was tough. I was overheating the whole way, but I started to feel better on the second lap."

Summer Rappaport of the United States won the women's race with a time of 1:00:56. Russia's Alexandra Razarenova was second and Austria's Lisa Perterer was third.

