Aurélie Rivard leads Canada's swimming contingent at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Canada will have 19 swimmers hitting the starting blocks at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

On Thursday, The Canadian Paralympic Committee and Swimming Canada announced Canada's roster for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, led by Aurélie Rivard, Canada's flag bearer at the Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony.

The 25-year-old captured four medals in Rio, including three gold and one silver.

Three other members of the Tokyo squad also made big waves at the last Paralympic Games: Katarina Roxon captured gold, Tess Routliffe took a silver and Nicolas-Guy Turbide snagged a bronze.

"Knowing that I'm on the Paralympic team and representing Canada is even more rewarding after a long year of uncertainty," said Rivard. "It's been a lot of hard work to get here, and I can't wait to get out and compete in Tokyo and see what I can do."

Medal-winning roster

A total of 12 swimmers are returning from the Rio 2016 team. While seven athletes will be making their Paralympic Games debut, including world championship medalists Shelby Newkirk and Aly Van Wyck-Smart as well as Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games medalists Nicholas Bennett and Angela Marina.

"Regardless of how many times I get nominated to the Canadian Paralympic Team to represent our country, it always feels new and exciting!" said Roxon, who will be making her fourth Games' appearance, having debuted as a 15-year-old at Beijing 2008.

This roster produced 14 medals (two gold, seven silver, and five bronze) at the largest most recent competition, the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

Canada's Para Swimming Team

Nicholas Bennett – Parksville, B.C.

Camille Bérubé – Gatinue, Que.

Morgan Bird – Calgary. Alta.

Matthew Cabraja – Brampton, Ont.

Tammy Cunnington – Red Deer, Alta.

Danielle Dorris - Moncton, N.B.

Sabrina Duchesne St-Agustin-de-Desmaures, Que.

Alec Elliot - Kitchener, Ont.

Nikita Ens - Meadow Lake, Sask.

James Leroux - Repentigny, Que.

Angela Marina - Cambridge, Ont.

Shelby Newkirk - Saskatoon, Sask.

Aurélie Rivard - St-Jean-sur Richelieu, Que.

Tess Routliffe - Caledon, Ont.

Katarina Roxon - Kippens, N.L.

Abi Tripp - Kingston, Ont.

Nicolas-Guy Turbide - Quebec City

Aly Van Wyck-Smart - Toronto

Zach Zona - Waterford, Ont.