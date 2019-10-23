Simon Whitfield credits play with pals for putting him on road to Olympic Hall

When discussing his Olympic dream, Simon Whitfield often circles back to playing pick-up road hockey with five neighbourhood buddies in the 1980s on Cooper Street in Kingston, Ont., where a pothole served as the centre-ice dot.

Whether it was there or a couple of blocks away on the frozen water of Lake Ontario, this is where the Canadian triathlete's path to Olympic stardom began.

"It bred in me this love of play, pick-up sport and community," Whitfield told CBC Sports on Wednesday before he was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame along with six others and two teams at the CBC's Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto.

While his friends went on to become bankers, musicians and tree surveyors, Whitfield made history in his Summer Games debut in Sydney, where he unexpectedly became the first-ever Olympic champion in men's triathlon in 2000.

Whitfield, who was 25 at the time, sat in 25th place after the 1,500-metre swim and 40-kilometre bike race. He unleashed a devastating kick in the 10K and passed his friend Stephan Vuckovic of Germany with about 200 metres left and crossed the finish line first in 30 minutes 52 seconds.

14 World Cup victories

"I just had this mission and internal belief," Whitfield, now 44, said. "When I [took the lead] I thought, 'Here I am, leading at the Olympic Games.' I had a real love for doing it, enjoyed being there and wasn't consumed with all the pressure."

The 2008 Olympic silver medallist told a story of when he was a youngster and beat the older brother of one of his friends on a race around the block riding a banana-seat bike. His friends wondered if Whitfield had cheated and taken a shortcut through an alleyway but he said it was legit.

"I remember thinking I was good at it and that translates, years later, to be that seed in a young kid's head, and those people in that legacy end up here today [in the Hall of Fame]," said Whitfield, the 2002 and 2009 Commonwealth Games champion who also had 14 World Cup victories and eight top-10 finishes at the world championships before retiring at 38 in 2013.

Whitfield remembers watching the Olympics with his parents as a child and among his early recollections was Canada's Dave Steen winning a bronze medal in decathlon at the 1988 Games in Seoul, South Korea.

"I wanted to hear the [Canadian] anthem and see the flag flying," he said. "My parents never asked how [my sister and I] did in sports. They just asked, 'Did you give a great effort today?' It was a key in my development that I've passed on to my daughters Pippa and Evelyn."

At the beginning of his acceptance speech, Whitfield deviated from sports, calling on Canadian politicians to expand the Canadian Trans Mountain pipeline, a controversial project in Alberta and British Columbia.

"Please work together on behalf of Canadians towards ensuring effective and affordable use of our micro resource endowments," Whitfield said. "Let this effort be guided and governed by local communities, Indigenous peoples with oversight from senior levels of government."

WATCH | Simon Whitfield calls for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion:

During his acceptance speech at the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame induction, Olympic champion triathlete Simon Whitfield implored Canadian politicians to expand the Canadian Trans Mountain pipeline. 3:00

The 2019 class also includes:

Alexandre Despatie (Diving: 2-time Olympic silver medallist)

Christine Girard (Weightlifting: 2012 Olympic gold medallist, 2008 Olympic bronze medallist)

Emilie Heymans (Diving: First Canadian summer Olympian to win medals at four consecutive Olympics)

Women's 2010 Olympic hockey gold medallists

Women's 2012 Olympic soccer bronze medallis

Hiroshi Nakamura (Judo coach)

Jack Poole (Builder: Largely responsible for landing 2010 Vancouver Olympics)

Randy Starkman (Builder: Late Toronto Star writer)

The individual inductees will be commemorated with murals painted in their honour that will appear in their respective local communities across Canada.