Canadian men's baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games
Canada will play in the semifinals on Saturday
The Canadian men's baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday.
Colombia's win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament — and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.
🗞️ Pan Am Qualifier: Canada qualifies for Lima 2019<br>🗞️ Qualification pour les Jeux panaméricains : le Canada déjà qualifié pour Lima 2019<br><br>EN: <a href="https://t.co/Sz0bAkMg61">https://t.co/Sz0bAkMg61</a><br>FR: <a href="https://t.co/dt1coiIZHY">https://t.co/dt1coiIZHY</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamC</a>🇨🇦 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrePan19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrePan19</a> <a href="https://t.co/IPMTBfysG2">pic.twitter.com/IPMTBfysG2</a>—@baseballcanada
Canada's final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.
Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semifinals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.
Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.
