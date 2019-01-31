Canadian men's baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games

The Canadian men's baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday.

Colombia's win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament — and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.

🗞️ Pan Am Qualifier: Canada qualifies for Lima 2019<br>🗞️ Qualification pour les Jeux panaméricains : le Canada déjà qualifié pour Lima 2019<br><br>EN: <a href="https://t.co/Sz0bAkMg61">https://t.co/Sz0bAkMg61</a><br>FR: <a href="https://t.co/dt1coiIZHY">https://t.co/dt1coiIZHY</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamC</a>🇨🇦 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrePan19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrePan19</a> <a href="https://t.co/IPMTBfysG2">pic.twitter.com/IPMTBfysG2</a> —@baseballcanada

Canada's final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.

Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semifinals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.

Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.