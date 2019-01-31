Skip to Main Content
Canadian men's baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games

The Canadian men's baseball team has qualified for the Pan American Games, despite having a game postponed on Thursday. Colombia's win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament.

Canada will play in the semifinals on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Canadians Kellin Deglan, left, and Scott Richmond are heading to the semifinals of the Pan American Games baseball qualifying tournament on Saturday. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)

Colombia's win over Panama on Wednesday guaranteed Canada (1-0) a top-four finish at the seven-team qualification tournament — and a spot in the Pan Ams, July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, Peru.

Canada's final preliminary-round game against Colombia was called off because of poor field conditions.

Canada, the two-time reigning Pan Am Games champion, will play in the semifinals on Saturday, regardless of if the game against Colombia is played.

Canada beat Panama 5-1 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.

