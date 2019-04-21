Canadian wrestlers continue to crowd podium at senior Pan Am championships

Canadian wrestlers added to their medal haul on Sunday with five more podium finishes at the senior Pan American championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Scott Schiller got things started with a third-place finish in the 61-kilogram category.

Next up was Nick Rowe, who captured silver in the 70 kg category after he pinned his opponent in 17 seconds.

Jevon Balfour fell to Jordan Burroughs of the U.S., but he still came away with silver in the 74 kg category.

Alex Moore then took home bronze in the 86 kg category as he claimed the match by technical superiority.

The medals continued to pile up courtesy of Korey Jarvis who lost 10-0 in the 125 kg gold-medal match, but took home silver for his efforts.

Jordie Steen (97 kg) and Darth Capellan (57 kg) each dropped their bronze-medal matches and finished fifth.

The men's team finished second overall at the competition with a total of six medals, following Jasmit Phulka's third-place finish in the 79 kg class on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the women's team also finished second with a total of eight medals — two gold, three silver and three bronze.