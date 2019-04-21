Canadian women place 2nd in wrestling at senior Pan Am championships
Hannah Taylor of Cornwall, P.E.I. leads 5-medal haul with lone silver
Five Canadian wrestlers reached the podium Saturday, providing a strong United States team with some competition at the senior Pan American championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Eight other Canadian men were scheduled to compete Sunday.
Canada's five medals were three shy of the U.S., which earned two gold, three silver and three bronze.
Weicker, who is Taylor's teammate at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., defeated Carolina Castillo Hidalgo 6-2 for bronze in the 53-kilogram division.
Olympic champion
The native of Kentville, N.S., lost in the semifinals to American Sarah Hildebrandt, who went on to capture gold.
Wiebe, of Stittsville, Ont., who won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, blanked Cuba's Mabelkis Capote Perez 6-0 to win bronze in Buenos Aires.
After a quarter-final loss to U.S. rival Adeline Gray in the 76 kg division, the 29-year-old Wiebe won her repechage match against Andrea Olaya Gutierrez of Colombia to earn a berth in the bronze-medal bout.
Phulka, who hails from Abbotsford, B.C., set the tone for the Canadian men with a bronze-medal performance in 79 kg bracket.
